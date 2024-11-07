Turn two twin size beds into a king size bed

Joining two twin-size beds can give you the size of a king bed.

However, pushing two twin-size beds together will not give you the desired comfort that a normal king-size bed provides because there will be a gap between the two mattresses.

Fortunately, mattress converters are designed to transform the different sizes of beds into one bigger mattress.

Mattress converters come in different shapes including the bridge mattress connector and the quilted one.

The quilted one is a long straight one with elastic on all four corners. It easily slips under the mattress to hold the converter in place.

The bridge connector, on the other hand, has two sides - one that has soft foam and a V-shape that goes into the mattresses and the other side is a soft plain fabric.

It also has straps which are attached to the connector and another big strap that is loose.

The straps have a buckle which can help you adjust how tight you make the straps.

Both connectors will ensure you don't feel the discomfort of the gap that exists between the two mattresses.

How to use the bridge connector

Join two beds together.

Insert the foam part of the bed bridge into the gap.

Ensure that the bed bridge foam is inserted all the way into the gap.

Tie the connecting strap around the mattresses.

Tighten the straps and ensure the mattresses don't move.

