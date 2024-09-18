8 Smart ways to reduce your household electricity consumption
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Eskom is proposing a 40% tariff increase. Here is how you can save on your electricity bill.
South Africans are struggling to make ends meet.
Many live below the poverty line.
Electricity, along with food and water, is also a necessity. However, its high cost continues to be a pain for many citizens.
Despite the high cost, Eskom is proposing a 40% tariff increase.
Here are smart ways to manage your electricity usage:
- Switch off unused items.
- This includes switching off lights when you don't need them and switching off wall appliances.
- Turn down your geyser temperature to 60%.
- Shower instead of bathing. Filling the bath requires a lot more hot water.
- Install an energy and water-efficient showerhead.
- Store hot water in a flask so you don't need to heat it up every time you need it.
- Prepare food towards eating time to avoid having to reheat the food.
- Match the size of your pot to the size of the stove plate.
