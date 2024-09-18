DA to protest against electricity price hikes
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The DA will on Wednesday hold what the party described as a national day of action against the soaring price of electricity.
The party says it's standing up against Eskom's request to energy regulator NERSA to increase tariffs by 36% in the next financial year.
The power utility said the proposal is an effort to redeem R8 billion in lost revenue.
The mass action comes ahead of Thursday’s Parliamentary debate on the proposed increase.
The DA’s Kevin Mileham says the party won't allow citizens to struggle any further.
"Since 2007, Eskom has increased electricity prices by 450 percent placing unbearable financial strain on households and businesses.
“The DA is resolute in it's opposition to these extortionate increases which threaten the livelihood of millions, forcing them to choose between keeping the lights on or putting food on the table."
