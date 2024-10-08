 The amazing health benefits of the dragon fruit
The amazing health benefits of eating the dragon fruit

Updated | By Poelano Malema

Ever heard of the dragon fruit? Here is why you should try it...

Red dragon fruit in glass bowl
Red dragon fruit/ iStock

The dragon fruit, which does not originate in South Africa, is gaining popularity in Mzansi. 

Some publications say the fruit originated in Southern Mexico, Costa Rica, and El Salvador. According to South Africa Online, Vietnam is the world’s biggest producer of dragon fruit. 

The fruit has a mildly sweet flavour. It is also called the pitaya or strawberry pear.

Some people have described it as a blend of pear and kiwi, while others say the soft texture is similar to a ripe kiwi. 

According to South Africa Online, export production of the 'huge scaly fruits is growing enormously'.

According to Healthline, 100 grams of the dragon fruit contains the following nutritional value: 

Calories: 57

Protein: 0.36 grams

Fat: 0.14 grams

Carbs: 15 grams

Fiber: 3 grams

Vitamin C: 5% of the DV

Iron: 1% of the DV

Magnesium: 2% of the DV

According to the publication, it also has these main antioxidants:

  • Betalains which helps with reducing total cholesterol.
  • Hydroxycinnamates have demonstrated anticancer activity in test-tube and animal studies. 
  • Flavonoids which is linked to better brain health and a reduced risk of heart disease. 


Image courtesy of iStock/ @trumzz

