The amazing health benefits of the dragon fruit

The amazing health benefits of eating the dragon fruit
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Ever heard of the dragon fruit? Here is why you should try it...
The dragon fruit, which does not originate in South Africa, is gaining popularity in Mzansi.
Some publications say the fruit originated in Southern Mexico, Costa Rica, and El Salvador. According to South Africa Online, Vietnam is the world’s biggest producer of dragon fruit.
The fruit has a mildly sweet flavour. It is also called the pitaya or strawberry pear.
Some people have described it as a blend of pear and kiwi, while others say the soft texture is similar to a ripe kiwi.
According to South Africa Online, export production of the 'huge scaly fruits is growing enormously'.
According to Healthline, 100 grams of the dragon fruit contains the following nutritional value:
Calories: 57
Protein: 0.36 grams
Fat: 0.14 grams
Carbs: 15 grams
Fiber: 3 grams
Vitamin C: 5% of the DV
Iron: 1% of the DV
Magnesium: 2% of the DV
According to the publication, it also has these main antioxidants:
- Betalains which helps with reducing total cholesterol.
- Hydroxycinnamates have demonstrated anticancer activity in test-tube and animal studies.
- Flavonoids which is linked to better brain health and a reduced risk of heart disease.
Image courtesy of iStock/ @trumzz
-
