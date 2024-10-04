Siba Mtongana's restaurant wins Africa’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant 2024

Congratulations to Siba Mtongana, who continues to fly the South African flag high.

The chef has just won herself another award.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 3 October, the chef announced that she has just won the Africa’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant 2024 award at the World Culinary Awards 2024!

The awards ceremony took place in Dubai.

Siba shared a photo of herself holding the award in her arms.

"Fam… we did it!! South Africa, we did it!! Africa, we did it!! 😭🙌🏽💃🏽🏆🍽️🇿🇦🌍🎉. Tonight @siba_the_restaurant was awarded Africa’s Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant 2024 in Dubai at the World Culinary Awards 2024!! Thank you so much fam for all the love and support, and thank you to the global panel of judges for the nod and the @worldculinaryawards for the incredible honour and recognition!" she wrote on Instagram.

The chef thanked her team, who has kept her things going at her renowned restaurant at SIBA - The Restaurant, while she focused her attention on her new restaurant, The Siba Deli.

"To my core team at the restaurant who’ve held the fort while I have attention to our new baby, @the_siba_deli and other new ventures at The Siba Co Group, enkosi, baie dankie, thank you!🙏🏽," she said.



The 39-year-old said she dedicates her award to God, who has enabled her to achieve so much.

"This one I dedicate to GOD, as without Him this year, with all the trials and tribulations I went through in building businesses, I wouldn’t have been here. Imisebenzi ye zandla Zakhe! Work of His hands! Thank you Jesus!"



The South African celebrity chef and TV show host said she was proud to represent her country internationally.

"Always an honour and humbling privilege to represent my country and continent on a global stage! We brought it home!," she wrote.

Many celebrities congratulated the star.

Congratulations Sis’ this is so well deserved. Sithi halala - Basetsana Kumalo.

Praise God! 🙌🏽 Congratulations to you all; this is absolutely well deserved - Jennifer Bala.

Whooooooooo hoooooooooo Congratulations Siba. This is incredible!!! - Lorna Maseko.

Incredible! Congratulations - Leanne Kistan- Dlamini.