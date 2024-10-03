Cheers! New celebrity alcohol brands have hit the SA market
Updated | By Poelano Malema
50 Cent's champagne brand is now available in South Africa...
50 Cent has officially launched Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac in South Africa.
According to a X post made by the global star on Thursday, the alcoholic beverages will be sold at Makro and Norman Goodfellows, South Africa's leading online liquor store.
50 Cent announced the news in a video posted on X. He captioned it: "Great News SOUTH AFRICA! Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne & Branson Cognac are now available in your country! Stop by any Makro or Norman Goodfellows stores to pick up a bottle before they sellout."
The star launched Le Chemin du Roi, which means 'The King's Path', in 2018.
The champagne has a gold-plated emblem resembling a king chess piece. It costs around R4,000.
His other brand, Branson Cognac, was also launched in 2018. Check out prices here.
Great News SOUTH AFRICA! Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne & Branson Cognac are now available in your country! Stop by any Makro or Norman Goodfellows stores to pick up a bottle before they sellout 🍾🥃 @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/jddtbCI148— 50cent (@50cent) October 2, 2024
In August, South African media personality Xoli Zondo announced the launch of her wine brand.
The brand is called Amah & Layé.
READ: Abingdon Wine Estate - KZN's premier wine estate
The television presenter took to Instagram to announce her new baby.
"What started off as a dream is now a reality 😭," she wrote.
"To think that we are now in production truly has me in awe."
The SABC news and sport anchor said the wine brand is named after her and her mother.
"Introducing my wine, Amah & Layé (from my second name Amanda and my mom’s name Layezile).🍷Cannot wait for you to taste it 😭🙏🏽 #DreamsComeTrue," she wrote.
On October 1, she announced that the wines are wax-sealed and will be hitting the market soon.
READ: Elana Afrika turns her winemaking hobby into a bursary
Image courtesy of Instagram.
