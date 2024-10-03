New celebrity alcohol brands have hit the SA market

50 Cent has officially launched Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne and Branson Cognac in South Africa.

According to a X post made by the global star on Thursday, the alcoholic beverages will be sold at Makro and Norman Goodfellows, South Africa's leading online liquor store.

50 Cent announced the news in a video posted on X. He captioned it: "Great News SOUTH AFRICA! Le Chemin Du Roi Champagne & Branson Cognac are now available in your country! Stop by any Makro or Norman Goodfellows stores to pick up a bottle before they sellout."

The star launched Le Chemin du Roi, which means 'The King's Path', in 2018.

The champagne has a gold-plated emblem resembling a king chess piece. It costs around R4,000.

His other brand, Branson Cognac, was also launched in 2018. Check out prices here.

