Mango sago: The perfect treat to cool off this summer

There are only two words to describe this refreshing mango sago recipe from The Tocka Blog's Landi Govender – simply divine.

To make mango sago, you only need four ingredients – and a few optional extras that will take it to the next level.

Mango sago originates in Hong Kong, China, but it's popular in Thailand and several Southeast Asian countries. Sometimes called tropical coconut pudding, the dessert is a creamy blend of mango, coconut milk, and condensed milk.

The addition of sago pearls adds a fun and chewy texture that kids will enjoy. Some recipes use tapioca pearls.

Many recipes call for optional extras such as honey and pomelo segments. Landi opted for coconut jelly, which she bought from her local Boba drink shop.

Follow the recipe to learn how to make mango sago.