Mango sago: The perfect treat to cool off this summer
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
The kids will love this creamy summer dessert. It's easy to make and looks like sunshine in a glass.
There are only two words to describe this refreshing mango sago recipe from The Tocka Blog's Landi Govender – simply divine.
To make mango sago, you only need four ingredients – and a few optional extras that will take it to the next level.
Mango sago originates in Hong Kong, China, but it's popular in Thailand and several Southeast Asian countries. Sometimes called tropical coconut pudding, the dessert is a creamy blend of mango, coconut milk, and condensed milk.
The addition of sago pearls adds a fun and chewy texture that kids will enjoy. Some recipes use tapioca pearls.
Many recipes call for optional extras such as honey and pomelo segments. Landi opted for coconut jelly, which she bought from her local Boba drink shop.
Follow the recipe to learn how to make mango sago.
Mango sago recipe
Ingredients
- ½ cup sago, soaked for 2 hours before
- 700g mango, cubed (plus extra for garnish)
- 400ml coconut milk
- 60ml condensed milk (adjust according to your taste)
- 150g coconut jelly, optional
Method
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add the sago pearls to the simmering water, and immediately lower the temperature to medium heat. Cook on medium heat for 8–10 minutes, or until the sago is almost fully transparent.
- Cover and turn off the heat. Let the sago sit for 10 minutes, or until it’s fully transparent. Drain through a fine mesh sieve and rinse with cold water. Set aside.
- In a blender, combine the mango, coconut milk, and condensed milk, and blend until smooth. Pour into a bowl, and mix in the cooked sago pearls and coconut jelly.
- Refrigerate overnight, serve chilled, topped with mango cubes and enjoy!
Visit The Tocka Blog for more mouthwatering recipes.
Main image credit: Landi Govender (The Tocka Blog)
