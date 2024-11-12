Delicious fresh homemade peach sweet iced tea
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Learn how to make your own delicious peach iced tea that is sure to satisfy your taste buds.
Quench your thirst with a delicious glass of homemade peach iced tea!
Iced tea is popular in different parts of the world.
It is a great alternative to soda or juice.
Iced tea has health benefits. Tea contains antioxidants and contains less caffeine than coffee.
Peaches, on the other hand, also contain antioxidants and nutrients.
The Lifestyle Of A Foodie, a TikTok channel, has shared an easy-to-make peach iced tea recipe. Below is the recipe.
How to make the tea
Pour four cups of water into a pot and bring to a boil.
Remove from heat, add the three to four black tea bags tea bags, making sure they’re fully submerged, and let steep for five minutes.
Carefully remove the bags and let the black tea cool down before transferring to the fridge to chill.
How to make the peach syrup
In a blender, combine one cup water, sugar, and the chopped peaches.
Blend for two to three seconds, just enough to break them down
Pour the mixture into a large pot.
Top it off with the rest of the water (one cup) and heat on the stove on medium heat.
Bring to a boil, then reduce to simmer for five minutes.
Remove from heat, let it sit, and steep for 30 more minutes.
Sieve the syrup through a fine sieve into a large pitcher or jar. Press down on the peach puree to extract all the juice.
Let it chill in the fridge for about 30 minutes.
Put it all together. Combine the black tea and the peach syrup in a large pitcher. Stir to combine.
Top with ice and serve. Decorate with peach slices.
@thelifestyleofafoodie
Image courtesy of iStock/ @bhofack2
