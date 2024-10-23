 Popular South African cook Siphokazi Mdlankomo shares homemade Jelly Tots recipe
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Siphokazi Mdlankomo shares homemade Jelly Tots recipe

Updated | By Poelano Malema

Make your kids' favourite sweets right in the comfort of your home! 

Jelly tots
Jelly tots iStock

Jelly Tots are some of the most-loved sweets in South Africa.

They are an iconic snack in Mzansi, loved by all ages.

READ: Meth found in sweets handed out by New Zealand charity

Tots originate from more than 50 years ago. 

Their fruity flavour and chewy texture make them irresistible.

The popular sweets come in different flavours - grape, lemon, lime, strawberry, and orange.  

According to Cape Grocer, they have been voted amongst SA's top 10 most popular sweets for several years in a row. 

READ: Have you seen these South African sweets?

Did you know that you can make Jelly Tots at home? 

Siphokazi Mdlankomo, one of South Africa's popular cooks, has shared a simple recipe.

It includes five ingredients: 

  • Tartaric acid
  • 1 packet of jelly
  • 200ml hot water
  • 1/2 cup castor sugar
  • 2 tsp Gelatine

Follow her simple recipe by watching her video below:

How to listen to East Coast Radio:

1.    Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.    Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.    Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.    Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms: 

More From East Coast Radio

food Sweets jelly tots

Image courtesy of iStock/ @sercansamanci

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.