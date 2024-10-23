Popular South African cook Siphokazi Mdlankomo shares homemade Jelly Tots recipe

Siphokazi Mdlankomo shares homemade Jelly Tots recipe
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Make your kids' favourite sweets right in the comfort of your home!
Jelly Tots are some of the most-loved sweets in South Africa.
They are an iconic snack in Mzansi, loved by all ages.
READ: Meth found in sweets handed out by New Zealand charity
Tots originate from more than 50 years ago.
Their fruity flavour and chewy texture make them irresistible.
The popular sweets come in different flavours - grape, lemon, lime, strawberry, and orange.
According to Cape Grocer, they have been voted amongst SA's top 10 most popular sweets for several years in a row.
READ: Have you seen these South African sweets?
Did you know that you can make Jelly Tots at home?
Siphokazi Mdlankomo, one of South Africa's popular cooks, has shared a simple recipe.
It includes five ingredients:
- Tartaric acid
- 1 packet of jelly
- 200ml hot water
- 1/2 cup castor sugar
- 2 tsp Gelatine
Follow her simple recipe by watching her video below:
Image courtesy of iStock/ @sercansamanci
