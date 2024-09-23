Heritage Day: Yummy Potjiekos recipe to try

It is almost Heritage Day in South Africa.

Thousands of citizens will be cooking their favourite traditional meals as they celebrate their heritage.

South Africa is called the rainbow nation because it is blessed with diverse cultures.

One popular dish that transcends different cultures is the potjiekos. This is stew or meat cooked in a potjie - a three-legged cast iron pot.

In the olden days, in black culture, many old women used to go to the fields to collect wood, carry it on their heads in a bundle, and light the fire to cook in the three-legged cast iron pot.

They would also cook things like traditional bread.

Potjiekos is also popular in the Afrikaans and Indian culture.

Below is a recipe from Xavier Bramble of Xavs Kitchen, who proudly calls himself the CEO of Stews.

Ingredients ( serves 4)

500g trimmed oxtail

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp pepper

2 tbsp sunflower oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp yellow mustard seeds

1 brown onion diced

1 red onion diced

4 cloves of garlic minced

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp mixed herbs

1 tbsp cumin

1/2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground ginger

4 bay leaves

400ml red wine

450 beef stock

10 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 medium carrots

1/4 sweet potato

1/4 butternut squash

5 corn pieces

8 mushrooms

6/7 cabbage leaves

Step (1)

Season with salt and pepper all over, then add 2 tbsp sunflower oil in a large stew pot. Then brown each side for 2/3 mins and remove.

Step (2)

In the same pot oast the yellow mustard and cumin seeds for 1 minute until fragrant. Then add the onions and cook for 5 minutes on a medium heat until brown. Then add the cayenne pepper, mixed herbs, cumin, garam masala, ginger and bay leaves. Mix well, then add the garlic and cook altogether for 3/4 minutes.

Step (3)

Then add the oxtail back to the pot, mix well, then pour in the red wine. Bring the heat up and simmer for 10 minutes uncovered to reduce the red wine. Mix well, and remember, this is the last time we are going to mix the pot.

Step (4)



Cover and cook for 1 hour 35 minutes. Once it’s cooked, add the first layer of veg (carrot, potato, sweet potato and squash). Do not stir! Then immediately cover and cook for 20 minutes. Uncover, then add the corn and cover again for 10 minutes. Uncover and add the mushrooms and cover for a further 10 minutes. For the final 5 minutes, add the cabbage and steam until cooked through.

Step (4)

Serve with some white rice and enjoy.

