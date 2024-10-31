WHO: Tuberculosis is the leading infectious disease killer

WHO announces Tuberculosis as the leading infectious disease killer
The latest report by the World Health Organisation states that Tuberculosis was the leading infectious disease killer in 2023.
Approximately 8.2-million people were newly diagnosed with TB in 2023, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). This is the highest number recorded since WHO began global TB monitoring in 1995, states the publication.
According to the publication, last year, an estimated 10.8-million people fell ill with TB worldwide, including 6.0-million men, 3.6-million women, and 1.3-million children.
A total of 1.25 million people died from the disease in 2023 (including 161,000 people with HIV), states the organisation.
The statistics make it the leading infectious disease killer in 2023.
What is TB?
Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease caused by bacteria that most often affects the lungs.
How is TB spread?
TB spreads through the air when people with the active TB disease cough, sneeze, speak or spit. Those in close proximity to them might breathe in the germs and be affected.
Symptoms
It is important to note that sometimes TB does not show any symptoms.
Common symptoms include:
- Prolonged cough that lasts more than two weeks (sometimes with blood)
- Chest pain
- Weakness
- Fatigue
- Weight loss
- Fever
- Drenching night sweats.
Treatment
TB can be treated.
Treatment is free at South African hospitals.
'The most common symptoms of TB are a cough that lasts more than two weeks, weight loss, drenching night sweats and a fever. If you have any of these, go to your local clinic. You will be asked to produce sputum or phlegm which will be tested for TB. If the test is positive, the correct treatment will be started,' states the government website.
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
Image courtesy of iStock/ @jarun011
