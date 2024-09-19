WHO declares mpox a public health emergency

Mpox has now been declared a health emergency by the World Health Organization.

On 14 August, the WHO released a statement stating that the wider African region is experiencing an upsurge in mpox cases.

South Africa had 25 laboratory-confirmed cases and three deaths between 8 May and 6 September 2024. The cases were reported in Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. This is according to the statement by the WHO.

The latest case involves a 38-year-old man who sought medical intervention at a private medical practice in Cape Town, Western Cape on 4 September 2024 after he experienced typical mpox lesions on the face, trunk, thorax, and genitals, and headache, light sensitivity, sore throat, and muscle pain, reports WHO.

However, the good news is that South Africa’s multi-pronged efforts to control the outbreak are bearing fruit, reads the statement.

“With the support of partners including WHO, we have made significant progress in our efforts to contain mpox in the country,” Foster Mohale, spokesperson for South Africa’s National Department of Health, was quoted by the WHO.

“But we must not become complacent because viruses mutate from time to time. The recent detection of a new mpox case in Western Cape should be a strong reminder that we must all remain extremely vigilant,” the spokesperson added.

An AFP report published on 19 September states that the world is better positioned to tackle the mpox outbreak due to its experience with COVID-19.

'Lessons learned from the Covid pandemic have left the world in a much better position to tackle the current mpox epidemic raging in Africa, according to the Gavi vaccine alliance', reads the report.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the MVA-BN vaccine as the first vaccine against mpox to be added to its prequalification list. The MVA-BN vaccine can be administered in people over 18-years of age as a two-dose injection, given four weeks apart.

Symptoms of mpox

- Rash on hands, feet, chest, face, mouth or near the genitals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing and it can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

- Fever.



- Chills.

- Swollen or enlarged lymph nodes.

- Exhaustion.

- Muscle aches and backache.

- Headache.

- Respiratory symptoms (e.g., sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough).

Mpox typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

Treatment

Last week, the South African government received a batch of Mpox specific treatment, the Tecovirimat (also known as TPOXX or ST-246).

The World Health Organization reports that "treatment of mpox (monkeypox) patients is supportive dependent on the symptoms and various therapeutics that may be effective against Mpox are being developed and tested".