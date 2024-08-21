Africa CDC aims to roll out mpox vaccine ‘by next week’

Mpox is a viral disease that can spread from animals to humans, but also human-to-human, through sexual or close physical contact. Symptoms include fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.





The African Union health agency said that 18,737 suspected or confirmed cases of pox have been reported in Africa since the beginning of the year, including 1,200 cases in one week alone.





The figure accounts for three strains of the virus, of which one is the new, more deadly and more transmissible Clade 1b, which prompted the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare an international health emergency -- the agency's highest alert.





The first cases of the mpox outside of Africa were recorded last week in Sweden and Pakistan.





Africa CDC has pledged to deliver 10 million mpox vaccine doses by 2025, working with Bavarian Nordic to enhance vaccine manufacturing capabilities in Africa.





Director General Dr Jean Kaseya said on Tuesday that the first vaccine could be administered by September.





"We are partnering together to procure this vaccine, even if Africa is contributing with less money, but we are contributing. Vaccines will be available very soon, maybe at the end of next week.





"But for that, we need to make sure that the supply chain management and the logistics are ready.





"For this reason, we are even providing some funding to the government to ensure that this vaccine will be safely stored and can be safely administered to people who need that.”





Kaseya said they are also working on public awareness about the vaccine and avoid the possible stigma around it, as was the case with the COVID-19 vaccine.





"Cold chain or logistics are not the only issues; we are also talking about communication. We need people to accept vaccines.





"We don't want to see what happened during COVID. We really need to strengthen the communication around this vaccine to make sure that everyone can use the vaccine," he added.





