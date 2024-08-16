The sanitary pad hack you never knew you needed

People start menstruating at the average age of 12, however, some girls can even get their periods from age 8.



Sanitary towels are the most common product used by women during menstruation. They are attached to the inside of a female's underwear to absorb menstrual blood.

How to put on a pad

- Remove the pad from its wrap.

- Stick/press the adhesive part of the pad to your panties. The pad must be directly beneath your vagina.



- Make sure the pad is centered, and the glue is stuck firmly to the fabric of your underwear. Let the wider end go towards the back part of your underwear.

- Remove the paper strip that covers the sticky part of the pad.

- If your pad has wings, wrap those around the sides of your underwear without pressing them down.

HACK



- Most people throw away the paper strip that covers the sticky part of the pad. This small piece of paper can do wonders when it comes to comfort.

- Stick it to the back part of the pad where the wings are.

- Take the flaps of the wings and stick them on the strip that is already on your underwear. Press them firmly against it.

- This will ensure that you don't deal with the wings coming off the underwear which can cause discomfort and cause the pad to sometimes shift. It helps keep the pad secure.

Watch the hack below:

