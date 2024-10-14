Yes, wife-carrying competitions are a thing

Imagine carrying your wife for over 200 metres so you can win beer and some cash...

That's exactly what this wife-carrying competition in the US is all about.

This competition in Maine, USA, calls for husbands to carry their spouses in the literal sense.

The competition took place over the weekend, with many people taking to social media to talk about it.

More than 30 couples took part in the competition, which involved couples splashing through water, leaping over logs, and trudging through mud in what is a 254-meter race. The husbands had to do this while carrying their wives.

There is no restriction on how husbands carry their wives, whether on their backs, on their shoulders, or in the position where the husband carries the wife upside-down with her legs around the husband's shoulders, holding onto his waist.

The competition goes as far back as the 19th century.

AP News reports that the husband who wins walks away with beer and cash.

One of the couples who participated in the competition said it was not only about winning but also about having fun.

“We come each year for the fun,” said Wade Porterfield of Cuba, New York, who competed with his wife, Sara Porterfield.

“There is really a low chance of us winning. Pretty much everybody cheers everybody on and it’s a blast,” the couple told AP.

