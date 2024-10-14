Yes, wife-carrying competitions are a thing

Wife-carrying competitions are a thing
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Let the strongest man win!
Let the strongest man win!
Imagine carrying your wife for over 200 metres so you can win beer and some cash...
That's exactly what this wife-carrying competition in the US is all about.
This competition in Maine, USA, calls for husbands to carry their spouses in the literal sense.
The competition took place over the weekend, with many people taking to social media to talk about it.
More than 30 couples took part in the competition, which involved couples splashing through water, leaping over logs, and trudging through mud in what is a 254-meter race. The husbands had to do this while carrying their wives.
There is no restriction on how husbands carry their wives, whether on their backs, on their shoulders, or in the position where the husband carries the wife upside-down with her legs around the husband's shoulders, holding onto his waist.
The competition goes as far back as the 19th century.
READ: 13 Signs he or she is your work husband or wife
AP News reports that the husband who wins walks away with beer and cash.
One of the couples who participated in the competition said it was not only about winning but also about having fun.
“We come each year for the fun,” said Wade Porterfield of Cuba, New York, who competed with his wife, Sara Porterfield.
“There is really a low chance of us winning. Pretty much everybody cheers everybody on and it’s a blast,” the couple told AP.
READ: His and hers! Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife with custom Porsche minivan
Mud, beer and cash: Annual wife-carrying championship attracts competitive couples to Maine https://t.co/TxyzW0Rmde pic.twitter.com/iSVZvPWvvp— New York Post (@nypost) October 13, 2024
Beer and cash on offer for winners of North American wife-carrying championship in Maine pic.twitter.com/ufeYGtzCbC— Patriot Pointman 🇺🇸 (@PatriotPointman) October 12, 2024
More From East Coast Radio
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa
Find East Coast Radio on the following social media platforms:
Image courtesy of iStock/ @Jacob Wackerhausen
Show's Stories
-
Umlazi family's funeral shock: Body sent to Nigeria
A Durban family’s grief deepened as their loved one’s body was mistakenl...Stacey & J Sbu 31 minutes ago
-
It may be time to say goodbye to your green ID book
South Africa's Smart ID is replacing the green book. Find out how new di...Stacey & J Sbu 52 minutes ago