Should the legal marriage age in South Africa be changed?

Do you agree with the proposed changes to the New Marriage Act, which would prohibit anyone under the age of 18 from getting married?

Currently, in South Africa, girls are allowed to get married at the age of 12 with the consent of their legal guardians, parents, or specific court officials. Boys must be older than 14 and also need the consent of their legal guardians, parents, or specific court officials. This might soon change. The South African government is discussing a proposed new marriage bill that could bring major changes, including raising the legal marriage age to 18. This will align with international standards. It will also protect children’s rights by criminalising child marriage. READ: New Marriage Bill: What it means for South Africans

The proposed New Marriage Bill aims to bring the following changes, according to The South African website: Marriage Act: Established in 1961, this act governs monogamous marriages between opposite-sex couples. Civil Union Act: Passed in 2006, it provides legal recognition for same-sex and civil partnerships, ensuring equal rights regardless of sexual orientation. Recognition of Customary Marriages Act: Enacted in 1998, it safeguards the rights of individuals in marriages conducted under customary law. Child Protection: A critical change includes raising the minimum legal marriage age to 18, aligning with international standards and protecting children's rights by criminalizing child marriage. Inclusive Recognition: By acknowledging all forms of intimate partnerships under one legislative framework, the Bill aims to ensure equal treatment and legal protections for all couples, regardless of their marital status.