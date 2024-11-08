What you need to know about keratoconus

One in 2,000 people is at risk of developing keratoconus.

Cooper Vision describes keratoconus as 'a condition where the cornea protrudes outward like a cone'.

WebMD explains: 'Normally, your cornea, the clear outer lens or "windshield" of the eye, has a dome shape, like a ball. Sometimes, the structure isn’t strong enough to hold its round shape, and it bulges outward, like a cone. This is called keratoconus.'

Risks

According to WebMD, a family history of keratoconus can put you at risk. The health site states that those who suffer from the condition should get their children checked from the age of 10, as it normally starts in the teen years.

Suffering from Down syndrome, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, osteogenesis imperfecta, and retinitis pigmentosa can also put you at risk.

According to the site, 'Inflammation from things like allergies, asthma, or atopic eye disease can break down the tissue of the cornea.'

People are also advised to refrain from rubbing their eyes as this has been found to break down the cornea.

Symptoms

WebMD mentions the following symptoms:

Double vision when looking with just one eye

Objects both near and far that look blurry

Bright lights that appear to have halos around them

Light streaks

Triple ghost images

Blurry vision that makes it hard to drive

Diagnosis

Your doctor will perform an eye exam, which can include the eye refraction test, slit-lamp examination, keratometry exam, computerised corneal mapping, or special photographic tests.

Treatment

According to WebMD, there are two main ways to treat the condition - slowing the progression of the disease and improving vision.

The doctor might offer lenses, therapies or perform surgery on you.