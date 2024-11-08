What you need to know about keratoconus

Facts about keratoconus
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Every year on November 10, the world observes Keratoconus Day to raise awareness about the rare condition.
One in 2,000 people is at risk of developing keratoconus.
Cooper Vision describes keratoconus as 'a condition where the cornea protrudes outward like a cone'.
WebMD explains: 'Normally, your cornea, the clear outer lens or "windshield" of the eye, has a dome shape, like a ball. Sometimes, the structure isn’t strong enough to hold its round shape, and it bulges outward, like a cone. This is called keratoconus.'
Risks
According to WebMD, a family history of keratoconus can put you at risk. The health site states that those who suffer from the condition should get their children checked from the age of 10, as it normally starts in the teen years.
Suffering from Down syndrome, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, osteogenesis imperfecta, and retinitis pigmentosa can also put you at risk.
According to the site, 'Inflammation from things like allergies, asthma, or atopic eye disease can break down the tissue of the cornea.'
People are also advised to refrain from rubbing their eyes as this has been found to break down the cornea.
Symptoms
WebMD mentions the following symptoms:
- Double vision when looking with just one eye
- Objects both near and far that look blurry
- Bright lights that appear to have halos around them
- Light streaks
- Triple ghost images
- Blurry vision that makes it hard to drive
Diagnosis
Your doctor will perform an eye exam, which can include the eye refraction test, slit-lamp examination, keratometry exam, computerised corneal mapping, or special photographic tests.
Treatment
According to WebMD, there are two main ways to treat the condition - slowing the progression of the disease and improving vision.
The doctor might offer lenses, therapies or perform surgery on you.
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
Image courtesy of iStock/ @sruilk
