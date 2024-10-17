8 Tips to help you better manage your mental health
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Here are eight crucial tips to help you maintain your mental well-being.
October is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Mental health is not limited to your psychological health but includes emotional and social well-being.
It affects your overall well-being, how you think and feel, and how you act.
Mental health affects how you respond to the stresses of life.
If your mental health is affected negatively, you can experience several conditions including feelings of depression and anxiety. It will also affect how you relate with others.
Those suffering from mental health conditions can sometimes feel like committing suicide or overwhelming emotions of hopelessness.
Below are some of the things you can do to promote good mental health:
Identify what triggers you
All of us have things that trigger our emotional well-being. Pay attention to the triggers and deal with the root. Be intentional about finding out what disturbs your mental health and try to avoid them where possible, or change how you respond to some of the things you can't change.
Watch what you eat
What you eat can affect how you feel. Eating healthy is crucial for your well-being.
A balanced diet will improve your health and help improve your energy.
Watch what you consume
What you watch or listen to can affect your health. Where possible, avoid listening to negative news, or watching things that can negatively affect your mental health.
Exercise
Exercise has proven to help improve your health, including mental well-being. Be intentional about doing physical activities.
Do things that make you happy
One way to boost your mental health is to do activities that make you happy. This will improve your mood and mental well-being.
Get enough sleep
Lack of adequate sleep can cause you to be anxious and increase your stress levels.
Practice gratitude
Keeping a gratitude journal can help you focus your attention on the positive things in your life.
One great tip is to write at least five things you are grateful for at the end of each day and meditate on them.
Focusing on positivity will reduce feelings of depression.
Have regular check-ups with a mental health specialist
Many people do health checks at least once a year but neglect to do mental health check-ups.
It is important to do check-ups with a mental health specialist.
If you experience challenges, consult a health practitioner.
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
