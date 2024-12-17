Explore these KZN family-fun attractions this festive season

Explore the many brilliant family-fun attractions around KZN to keep you entertained this December. No matter what your vibe, KZN has you covered.

Midlands Fable Eatery

midlandsfable.co.za

Discover the charm of the Midlands this December with a visit to Fable Eatery, where simple, honest food meets a warm and enchanting atmosphere. This unique dining destination prides itself on using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, featuring produce grown right at Fable and carefully selected from trusted Midlands suppliers. The Fable Eatery offers a wholesome experience perfect for the entire family, nestled in a beautiful, exuberant garden where there’s something magical around every corner. Kids can delight in exploring hidden pathways, secret nooks, whimsical tunnels, and even a fun-filled maze; ensuring that the little ones stay entertained while you savour a relaxing bite. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful escape from the city or a memorable outing with loved ones, Fable Eatery promises good food, great company, and a captivating setting that will leave you refreshed and reconnected.

Rain Farm Private Game Lodge & Spa

rainfarm.co.za

Just outside Durban in Ballito, Rain Farm Private Game Lodge & Spa offers a perfect escape into nature’s beauty and luxury. Originally founded as a wildlife sanctuary, the lodge now features 10 self-catering units and 6 luxury treetop tents, blending comfort with the wild. Take some time to enjoy a relaxed game drive, soaking in stunning views and beautiful wildlife, or opt for an active adventure with guided trail walks; perfect for learning and exploring. A picnic on the lodge’s sprawling green lawns is pure bliss, while the on-site spa promises ultimate full-body relaxation Whether you’re craving adventure or tranquillity, Rain Farm is perfect for an unforgettable experience right on the edge of the city of Durban.

Max's Lifestyle Village

maxslifestyle.co.za

Max’s Lifestyle Village, in Umlazi, is the go-to hotspot for an authentic Shisanyama experience with friends and family. This vibrant venue is always alive with energy, featuring top South African DJs, musicians, and entertainers. Beyond the great vibes, the village serves up an array of proudly South African soul food that’s sure to hit the spot. For good food, great music, and unforgettable moments, Max’s Lifestyle is where you need to be.

Mac Banana

macbanana.com

Mac Banana is a one-of-a-kind shopping, entertainment, and adventure destination on Durban’s South Coast, perfect for a full day of family fun. Discover a unique shopping experience with quality, rare products, and enjoy a meal at one of their four restaurants, including the ever-popular Pancake House. Theres also 20 exciting activities to choose from—like ziplining, mini-golf, archery, quad-biking and animal encounters; there’s something to keep everyone entertained all day long. Whether you’re shopping, dining, or exploring, Mac Banana promises an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

