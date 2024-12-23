The Ultimate Christmas After-Party at Virginia Airport
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Are you looking for the ultimate way to end off your Christmas day? Well, Durban Underground might be the party for you.
This Christmas, Durban Underground is back to light up your festive season! This iconic event is taking place on December 25th at the Virginia Airport in Durban North. By the looks of it, this event promises an unforgettable night of music, energy, and celebration.
For many years, Durban Underground has been the ultimate after-party, attracting Durban’s elite and music lovers alike to experience first-class entertainment.
This year’s lineup features some of the biggest names in South African music, including DJ Sox, Dlala Thukzin, Oscar Mbo, DJ Tira, and more!
The event kicks off at 5 PM and runs until 4 AM, giving you 11 hours of non-stop vibes. Whether you’re into house, gqom, or amapiano, you’ll be dancing all night long.
Tickets are limited, so secure your spot at Webtickets:
Early Bird: R150
General Admission: R250
If you're looking to be a little more fancy, table bookings are available from just R3000.
Durban Underground isn’t just a party, it’s a culture, a vibe, and the perfect way to end your Christmas.
Get your tickets today and prepare for an epic night to end your Christmas day off right.
