The Ultimate Christmas After-Party at Virginia Airport

Are you looking for the ultimate way to end off your Christmas day? Well, Durban Underground might be the party for you.

Are you looking for the ultimate way to end off your Christmas day? Well, Durban Underground might be the party for you.

This Christmas, Durban Underground is back to light up your festive season! This iconic event is taking place on December 25th at the Virginia Airport in Durban North. By the looks of it, this event promises an unforgettable night of music, energy, and celebration. For many years, Durban Underground has been the ultimate after-party, attracting Durban’s elite and music lovers alike to experience first-class entertainment. This year’s lineup features some of the biggest names in South African music, including DJ Sox, Dlala Thukzin, Oscar Mbo, DJ Tira, and more!

ALSO READ: Durban Summer Family Fair at Suncoast