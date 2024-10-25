Shop until you drop at the Never New Fashion Fair
Updated | By East Coast Radio
If you’re a thrifty shopper who loves to find iconic pieces, the Never New Fashion Fair is the space for you.
The Never New Fashion Fair is back, bigger and better than ever before! In honour of their 10th fair, they will be hosting a bigger event to celebrate the milestone.
The event will be happening on Saturday, 2 November, at The Bell Inn in Durban North at 208 Kenneth Kaunda Rd.
If you're a thrifty shopper, be prepared to shop until you drop from 9am until 2pm. The Never New Fashion Fair is the best spot to find iconic items at a fraction of the cost.
All you need is R40 for the entrance fee and a passion for fashion!
Mark your calendars and be prepared to find some diamonds in the rough.
Image courtesy of iStock
