 Shop until you drop at the Never New Fashion Fair
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Shop until you drop at the Never New Fashion Fair

Updated | By East Coast Radio

If you’re a thrifty shopper who loves to find iconic pieces, the Never New Fashion Fair is the space for you.

Never New Fashion Fair
Never New Fashion Fair / Supplied

The Never New Fashion Fair is back, bigger and better than ever before! In honour of their 10th fair, they will be hosting a bigger event to celebrate the milestone.

Read More: Halloween in Durban: Places to go and things to do

The event will be happening on Saturday, 2 November, at The Bell Inn in Durban North at 208 Kenneth Kaunda Rd. 

If you're a thrifty shopper, be prepared to shop until you drop from 9am until 2pm. The Never New Fashion Fair is the best spot to find iconic items at a fraction of the cost.

All you need is R40 for the entrance fee and a passion for fashion! 

Mark your calendars and be prepared to find some diamonds in the rough.

Read More: Magic and make believe quest this Halloween in Hillcrest

Follow us on social media:

Image courtesy of iStock

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.