La Vita Spa - A place of pure relaxation and rejuvenation

Nothing beats giving your body a treat now and again, and a spa is the perfect place to do it.

Whether you visit a spa to go for a massage or want to enjoy a beauty treat, it is always rewarding emotionally and physically.

La Vita spas pride themselves in offering the best pampering sessions.



The spa in KZN is situated at Gooderson Natal Spa Hot Spring & Leisure Resort on the road between Vryheid and Paulpietersburg on the Battlefields Route.

Whether you are going solo, with a partner or friend or as a group, La Vita Spas will help you de-stress and revitalise.

La Vita spa prides itself in having spas all over the country from coast to country, beach to bush, mountain to meadow.

The spa has massages, facials, a restaurant, and offers welcome drinks.



See more about the spa below.

