La Vita Spa - A place of pure relaxation and rejuvenation
Updated | By Poelano Malema
From coast to country, beach to bush, mountain to meadow, La Vita Spas offer the perfect spot for relaxation and rejuvenation...
Nothing beats giving your body a treat now and again, and a spa is the perfect place to do it.
Whether you visit a spa to go for a massage or want to enjoy a beauty treat, it is always rewarding emotionally and physically.
READ: Fordoun Spa: Where luxury and relaxation meet
La Vita spas pride themselves in offering the best pampering sessions.
The spa in KZN is situated at Gooderson Natal Spa Hot Spring & Leisure Resort on the road between Vryheid and Paulpietersburg on the Battlefields Route.
Whether you are going solo, with a partner or friend or as a group, La Vita Spas will help you de-stress and revitalise.
La Vita spa prides itself in having spas all over the country from coast to country, beach to bush, mountain to meadow.
The spa has massages, facials, a restaurant, and offers welcome drinks.
See more about the spa below.
Image courtesy of Instagram.
