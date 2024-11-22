JP Cooper is coming to the Durban Playhouse Theatre

The incredible British singer and songwriter, JP Cooper, is coming to South Africa! Specifically, the Playhouse Theatre in Durban on November 28th, 2024.

JP announced his World Tour earlier this year in Dallas, Texas. This tour is an opportunity to promote his upcoming album and offer an unforgettable experience for fans all over the world.

The concert is set to take music lovers on a journey through his iconic repertoire from projects like ‘Raised Under Grey Skies’, ‘She’ and one of South Africa’s favorite songs, ‘The Only Reason’. If you’re still unsure of who he is, you definitely know his biggest hit to date; ‘Perfect Strangers’ with Jonas Blue. Yes. That guy.