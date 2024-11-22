JP Cooper is coming to the Durban Playhouse Theatre
Updated | By East Coast Radio
JP Cooper is bringing his melodious musical repertoire to the Durban Playhouse Theatre on November 28th.
The incredible British singer and songwriter, JP Cooper, is coming to South Africa! Specifically, the Playhouse Theatre in Durban on November 28th, 2024.
JP announced his World Tour earlier this year in Dallas, Texas. This tour is an opportunity to promote his upcoming album and offer an unforgettable experience for fans all over the world.
The concert is set to take music lovers on a journey through his iconic repertoire from projects like ‘Raised Under Grey Skies’, ‘She’ and one of South Africa’s favorite songs, ‘The Only Reason’. If you’re still unsure of who he is, you definitely know his biggest hit to date; ‘Perfect Strangers’ with Jonas Blue. Yes. That guy.
The South African leg of the JP Cooper tour kicks off in Durban on November 28th before heading to Johannesburg and Cape Town on November 29th and 30th, respectively.
Tickets are available on Webtickets, priced between R395 to R995. That’s an absolute bargain for such an artist.
This night will be a memorable experience for the whole family, so you better not miss this. If you're looking for things to do in KZN this November; this might be the option for you.
Visit webtickets.co.za to purchase your tickets today.
