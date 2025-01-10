Flower Farm in Ballito: A ‘bouquet-tiful’ experience

Get ready to frolic in a sea of colours and scents at The Flower Farm in Ballito! This stunning 5-acre farm is a floral wonderland, boasting over 35,000 plants that will make your heart skip a beat. And the best part? You get to pick your own flowers!



Strolling through the lush fields, surrounded by a kaleidoscope of blooms, the sweet fragrance of flowers wafting through the air—it's like a dream come true!

The Flower Farm is the perfect spot to unleash your inner flower child, get creative and make some unforgettable memories.