Flower Farm in Ballito: A ‘bouquet-tiful’ experience
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
It’s time to smell the sunflowers, zinnias, marigolds and much more at The Flower Farm in Ballito!
Get ready to frolic in a sea of colours and scents at The Flower Farm in Ballito! This stunning 5-acre farm is a floral wonderland, boasting over 35,000 plants that will make your heart skip a beat. And the best part? You get to pick your own flowers!
Strolling through the lush fields, surrounded by a kaleidoscope of blooms, the sweet fragrance of flowers wafting through the air—it's like a dream come true!
The Flower Farm is the perfect spot to unleash your inner flower child, get creative and make some unforgettable memories.
The Flower Menu
This summer, The Flower Farm is serving up a delicious menu of flowers featuring:
Zinnias: The life of the party!
Celosia: The drama queen of flowers!
Lisianthus: The romantic, ruffled beauty!
Dianthus: The sweet, charming darling!
Aster: The celestial, starry night flower!
Strawflowers: The bright, sunny disposition!
Amaranthus: The exotic, mysterious allure!
Snapdragons: The playful, mischievous grin!
Cosmos: The delicate, whimsical charm!
Craspedia: The bright, shiny, happy flower!
Comphrena: The bold, statement piece!
Marigolds: The vibrant, sunny warmth!
Sunflowers: The towering, bright, and cheerful!
Book Your Flower Fix!
Ready to get your flower on? Book your visit to The Flower Farm via WhatsApp on 0694309344.
The Details
- R350 gets you a bucket to fill with your favourite flowers, plus entry to the farm!
- R100 gets you entry to the farm, minus the bucket (perfect for spectators or shared buckets!)
- Kids under 6 enter for free because flower power is for everyone!
