Discover the Magical Ammazulu Sculpture Garden in Kloof

The Ammazulu Sculpture Garden is a hidden gem that will awaken your inner child and ignite your sense of wonder.

For just R50 per adult (R20 for kids under 10), this whimsical paradise offers an unforgettable escape into art, nature, and imagination.

From the moment you step out of your car, you’re greeted by towering trees that seem to whisper secrets of the magical world ahead. Each step through the sprawling gardens feels like a treasure hunt, with sculptures waiting to surprise and delight you at every turn.

Spot hippos hiding in the bushes, dragonflies frozen mid-flight, and a towering, spiky man whose sheer size will leave you in awe. As you wander further, you’ll find a muscular pegasus caught mid-gallop, and elegant flamingos whose slender legs blend seamlessly with the surrounding trees.

Each sculpture invites you to pause, play, and lose yourself in the sheer joy of discovery.