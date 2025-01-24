Discover the Magical Ammazulu Sculpture Garden in Kloof
Spend the day appreciating whimsical sculptures and art at the Ammazulu Sculpture Garden in Kloof, KZN. We bet it's nothing like you've ever seen.
The Ammazulu Sculpture Garden is a hidden gem that will awaken your inner child and ignite your sense of wonder.
For just R50 per adult (R20 for kids under 10), this whimsical paradise offers an unforgettable escape into art, nature, and imagination.
From the moment you step out of your car, you’re greeted by towering trees that seem to whisper secrets of the magical world ahead. Each step through the sprawling gardens feels like a treasure hunt, with sculptures waiting to surprise and delight you at every turn.
Spot hippos hiding in the bushes, dragonflies frozen mid-flight, and a towering, spiky man whose sheer size will leave you in awe. As you wander further, you’ll find a muscular pegasus caught mid-gallop, and elegant flamingos whose slender legs blend seamlessly with the surrounding trees.
Each sculpture invites you to pause, play, and lose yourself in the sheer joy of discovery.
For the bold, there’s a “room of horrors” tucked away. It’s a quirky collection of fascinating artefacts and life-sized silver men with angel wings perched on the treetops.
Be warned though: these sculptures may spark curious questions from younger visitors about their cheeky, artistic nudity!
One of the highlights of the garden is the incredible abstract art crafted from repurposed materials. There are giant flowers made of blue water bottles and vibrant Ferris-wheel-like sculptures that bring a carnival of colours to life.
It’s the kind of place that makes you believe the sculptures might come alive under the moonlight, dancing and playing when no one is watching.
After exploring the gardens, treat yourself to a gourmet toasted sandwich at the Awesome Food Cafe near the entrance. The café offers a menu as creative as its surroundings, with unique flavours like pork belly with chargrilled pineapple or aubergine with pesto – all freshly prepared in the open kitchen.
The café’s atmosphere transports you far from Kloof, leaving you feeling as though you're in a distant, whimsical land – just like the rest of the garden.
Whether you’re looking for a unique family outing, a dose of inspiration, or simply a place to lose yourself, the Ammazulu Sculpture Garden is a must-visit destination in KwaZulu-Natal.
