Explore the Parazip line at Adventure Valley

Are you looking for an adrenaline-packed day out in KZN? Then Adventure Valley Ballito is calling your name!

This eco-adventure hotspot is perfect for families, thrill-seekers, and nature lovers alike.



Picture yourself soaring through the air, taking in breathtaking panoramic views of the lush valley below. That’s exactly what the Adventure Valley Zipline Tour offers – a heart-pounding journey like no other.

Stretching 1.5km and featuring over five exhilarating cables, this zipline tour provides a bird’s-eye view of KZN’s stunning natural beauty.

But what sets Adventure Valley apart is its one-of-a-kind Parazip – an innovation you won’t find anywhere else in the world!

Imagine being strapped into a parachute and gliding down a 400m cable. It’s the ultimate mix between ziplining and parachuting.