Above the clouds: Tugela Falls' breathtaking secret

The thrill of being above the clouds is an experience like no other and Tugela Falls is one of the best places in KZN to witness this breathtaking phenomenon.

Imagine standing at the edge of a mountain, surrounded by a sea of clouds that stretches out as far as the eye can see.

Located in the Drakensberg Mountains, Tugela Falls is a popular destination for hikers and nature lovers.

It’s not just the stunning views of the falls that make this place special – it's the unique opportunity to experience a cloud inversion, also known as a "sea of clouds".

According to Umphafa Tours, this natural phenomenon occurs when a layer of warm air traps cooler air below it, creating a vast, flat sheet-like view of clouds below.

It's a sight that's both mesmerising and humbling and one that will leave you feeling connected to nature in a way that's hard to experience in our busy, everyday lives.

Why not add Tugela Falls to your bucket list and experience the thrill of being above the clouds for yourself?

