Above the clouds: Tugela Falls' breathtaking secret
Updated | By Reeshni Chetty-McConnachie
Can you imagine standing above a sea of clouds, surrounded by breathtaking mountain views? Tugela Falls is a must-visit destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers.
Can you imagine standing above a sea of clouds, surrounded by breathtaking mountain views? Tugela Falls is a must-visit destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers.
Imagine standing at the edge of a mountain, surrounded by a sea of clouds that stretches out as far as the eye can see.
The thrill of being above the clouds is an experience like no other and Tugela Falls is one of the best places in KZN to witness this breathtaking phenomenon.
ALSO READ: Explore the Parazip line at Adventure Valley
Located in the Drakensberg Mountains, Tugela Falls is a popular destination for hikers and nature lovers.
It’s not just the stunning views of the falls that make this place special – it's the unique opportunity to experience a cloud inversion, also known as a "sea of clouds".
According to Umphafa Tours, this natural phenomenon occurs when a layer of warm air traps cooler air below it, creating a vast, flat sheet-like view of clouds below.
It's a sight that's both mesmerising and humbling and one that will leave you feeling connected to nature in a way that's hard to experience in our busy, everyday lives.
Why not add Tugela Falls to your bucket list and experience the thrill of being above the clouds for yourself?
For more information, click here.
@umphafa.tours When clouds are below you at around 3,000 meters (or any elevation above their formation level), forming a vast, flat sheet-like view, the phenomenon is often referred to as a cloud inversion or a sea of clouds. This occurs when a layer of warm air traps cooler air below it, preventing the clouds from rising. This typically happens in valleys or lower areas, with the observer above the inversion layer. The “sea of clouds” often consists of stratus clouds or thick fog confined to the lower elevations, giving the appearance of a smooth, continuous layer. Where You Might See It? This phenomenon is common in mountainous regions or high-altitude areas, especially in the morning when cooler temperatures stabilize the air. Popular locations include: • Amphitheater (Thukela Falls) • Cathedral Peak • Mafadi Peak • The Grand views (Mnweni Circuit) On your next trip take breaks from the camera to soak in the view. The beauty of a sea of clouds is as much about the emotional connection as the visual spectacle. #fyp #drakensberghikes #southafrica #hiking #umphafabergtours #visitdrakensberg ♬ original sound - Umphafa Tours
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Mzansi man cruises in a drop top Toyota Hilux
A man had SA in stitches after he was spotted cruising around in his “dr...East Coast Breakfast 6 minutes ago
-
R100m Powerball winner quits his job
A Powerball jackpot winner wasted no time quitting his job, after he won...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago