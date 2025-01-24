 Get lost in the a-MAZE-ing Magic Mirror Maze
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu

Ready for a mind-bending adventure? The Magic Mirror Maze is a world of infinite reflections and surprising twists!

Magic Mirror Maze
Magic Mirror Maze / TikTok / @chelspels324 and @janderson.xox

Imagine stepping into a world where nothing is as it seems – a world where reflections stretch on forever, and corners lead to surprises.

As you make your way through this dazzling labyrinth, you'll be treated to a sensory feast of colourful ambient lights and pulse-pounding music. 

But beware: this maze is designed to startle and confuse, leaving you questioning your sense of direction!

Feeling brave? Take it up a notch by trying to navigate the maze in Dark Mode.

The details:

  • Age restrictions: 0–11 years must be accompanied by an adult.

  • Price: R85 per person, or R75 per person for groups of 10 or more.

  • Under 7 years: Free entry with adult.

  • Address: Kloof Village Mall (Shop 244, Kloof, 33 Village Rd, Kloof, Durban, 3640)

Click here to book your a-MAZE-ing experience.

@chelspels324 We had pool noodles to prevent walking into walls ☠️😂 #mirrormaze #mirror #durban #escaperoom ♬ original sound - 🎀🪩Chels🪩🎀
@janderson.xox If you haven’t been to Lost In Time yet this is your sign!✨ - Kloof Village Mall, Durban KZN💌 #fun #funthingstodo #kloof #upperhighway #durban #thingstodoforfun #thingstododurban #durbantiktok #whattosee #wheretogo #PlacesToVisit #placestogo #SAMA28 #fyp #viral #mirrormaze #maze @Lost In Time Kloof ♬ original sound - 🎶🎧

Image courtesy of TikTok

Show's Stories

