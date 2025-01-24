Get lost in the a-MAZE-ing Magic Mirror Maze

Imagine stepping into a world where nothing is as it seems – a world where reflections stretch on forever, and corners lead to surprises.

As you make your way through this dazzling labyrinth, you'll be treated to a sensory feast of colourful ambient lights and pulse-pounding music.

But beware: this maze is designed to startle and confuse, leaving you questioning your sense of direction!

Feeling brave? Take it up a notch by trying to navigate the maze in Dark Mode.