Elton John ready to take his musical to Broadway
Updated | By Poelano Malema
It's almost time to witness the Elton John musical, 'Tammy Faye on Broadway'. The singer worked on all the music of the show.
Sir Elton John is getting ready to release the much-anticipated Broadway musical, 'Tammy Faye on Broadway'.
The musical, which had a successful run in London, is now headed to New York City. It even earned an Olivier Award nomination for Best Musical.
The legend shared an update on the preparations for the show on Instagram on Thursday.
The video shows some of the cast members rehearsing.
"Delighted to see rehearsals for @tammyfayebway in full swing and going brilliantly as we head into our third week in the studio! Not long now before this heavenly musical makes its Broadway debut on the stage at the Palace Theatre on October 19," he wrote on Instagram.
See the video of the rehearsal below.
In March, Elton spoke about how dear the musical is to him.
He also announced that it features two-time Olivier Award winner, Katie Brayben, who acts as Tammy. Elton spoke about how incredibly gifted she is in a video he posted on IG.
The musical also features Andrew Rannells.
"We are incredibly excited to announce that tickets for our deliriously fun new Broadway musical, Tammy Faye, starring two-time Olivier Award winner, Katie Brayben, and Tony and Olivier Award nominee, Andrew Rannells, will be available to the public from March 27. Previews begin at the Palace Theatre October 19," Elton announced on IG.
See the video below.
According to Broadway.com, 'the musical tells the story of Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker, who set out to revolutionize religion with the power of the boob tube—and put the fun back into faith'.
Image courtesy of Instagram
