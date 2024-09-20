Elton John ready to take his musical to Broadway

Sir Elton John is getting ready to release the much-anticipated Broadway musical, 'Tammy Faye on Broadway'.

The musical, which had a successful run in London, is now headed to New York City. It even earned an Olivier Award nomination for Best Musical.

The legend shared an update on the preparations for the show on Instagram on Thursday.

The video shows some of the cast members rehearsing.

READ: Elton John speaks against homophobic law passed in Florida

"Delighted to see rehearsals for @tammyfayebway in full swing and going brilliantly as we head into our third week in the studio! Not long now before this heavenly musical makes its Broadway debut on the stage at the Palace Theatre on October 19," he wrote on Instagram.

See the video of the rehearsal below.

READ: Thank you for everything - Elton John performs at final show