Ringo Starr cancels show due to ill health

Ringo Starr's health has affected the band's tour.

The star and the All Starr band have been on tour since September 7 and it was meant to end on September 25. The tour started in San Diego and to date, they had performed at ten shows before Starr fell ill. They were left with two final shows - one at Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion at The Mann on Tuesday, September 24, and the other at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday.

Ringo took to Instagram to share a statement telling his fans that his doctor has advised him to not work, but give his body rest.

'Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Philadelphia, PA - Today Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band announced that unfortunately they have to cancel their upcoming last two shows including tonight’s performance at TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia, PA and tomorrow at Radio City Music Hall in New York City due to illness.

'Ringo has come down with a cold and after consulting a doctor he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest.'

The star announced that fans would be refunded.

'Ticket holders will be notified via email and will be automatically refunded. Or should contact their point of purchase for refunds.'

Ringo, 84, assured his fans that he is looking forward to performing for them again soon.

'As always, Ringo and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them soon,' read the end of the statement.

READ: East Coast Gold celebrates Ringo Starr's 82nd birthday

In April, Ringo released the music video for his 'Gonna Need Someone' single.

The single is featured on his new EP, ‘Crooked Boy’. All songs on the EP were written and produced by Linda Perry.

Ringo spoke about his new EP on Facebook.

"The EP features 4 all-new tracks written and produced by Linda Perry and will arrive on black vinyl and CD on 5/31. Now fans can listen to the EP, watch the official video, and pre-order the EP! Peace and Love, Team Ringo," reads the description on Facebook.

“I love what Linda did and I think all the songs are all great but one thing I did ask her was to write me a rocker. And that’s ‘Gonna Need Someone’ and I love it! Nick Valensi plays guitars on it – and on all of the EP – and he is great,” Ringo said, based on a statement on his website.

READ: The Beatles' Sir Ringo Starr releases new music