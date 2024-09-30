What the colour of your urine says about your health
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Orange, red, and blue - your urine could tell you something important about your health.
The colour of your urine is often a good indicator of whether you are drinking enough water or not, but it could also be a sign of severe health problems.
Taking note of the colour of your urine and any changes could help address potential issues sooner.
Health and wellness influencer Cory Rodriguez recently shared a video explaining what the different colours of your urine could indicate.
Rodriguez, who has amassed over 2.6-million Instagram followers, helps people understand complicated health information. Here's what he says your urine could say about your health.
Clear urine: You're likely over-hydrated.
Dark urine: You could be dehydrated.
Light yellow urine: Properly hydrated.
Highlighter/bright yellow: You're peeing out excess vitamin B2.
Cloudy Urine: It could be a UTI or Kidney Stones.
Frothy or foamy urine: It could indicate a kidney problem. However, according to Mayo Clinic, "passing foamy urine now and then is normal, for the speed of urination and other factors can influence this."
Red urine: It could be caused by red-coloured foods or a sign of bladder cancer.
Orange urine: It could be caused by some medications or liver or bile duct issues.
Blue urine: Possibly caused by certain supplements, medication or too much calcium in the blood.
Urine Colour Chart
Before you start panicking about a condition you might not have, it is always best to first check with your doctor if you have any concerns about the colour of your urine.
Several health websites, including Healthline and MedicalNewsToday, have urine colour charts that could help educate you further.
Rodriguez's followers applauded him for sharing helpful advice.
"Runs to the bathroom to check," one woman joked. Some also shared their own experiences.
"As a bladder cancer survivor, if you see any red in your pee, get it checked out. Especially if you see what appears to be clots," one follower wrote.
Another Instagram user commented: "I peed red, about 5 weeks after I had my 3rd child, nearly fainted with panic.... Until I remembered that I'd eaten an entire pack of pickled beetroot the night before 😅."
Here is a Urine colour chart— The_Bearded_Dr_Sina (@the_beardedsina) August 16, 2023
Picture credit : @healthline pic.twitter.com/ZDKjzDm3hK
Disclaimer: Health-related information provided in this article is not a substitute for medical advice and should not be used to diagnose or treat health problems. It is always advisable to consult with your doctor on any health-related issues.
Main image credit: iStock/someone25
