WARNING: Men - don't try this without your partner!
Updated | By Darren, Keri and Sky
Or you can if you want to lose your eyebrows and look like this guy...
Or you can if you want to lose your eyebrows and look like this guy...
A Scottish man decided to treat himself and do a little beauty treatment when he applied a mask on his face, but the results were not what he had hoped for.
John Meechan applied a black charcoal mask all over his face — even his eyebrows, upper lips, and beard. And when the time came to take it off, he realised just how sticky it is.
READ: #DarrenMaulesSummerDetox: Darren's second smoothie recipe - The Wiz-Kale-Lifa
In the video, which was posted by his partner, Tracy, who helps him take the mask off, he can be heard saying, "I better have eyebrows,” while wincing in pain.
The video was shared on Facebook by Tracy with the caption, “So John rocks in the room all proud of himself he’s put a mask on scared the shite out of me but then realise he’s slapped it all over his eyebrows lips and beard."
Disclaimer: Strong language, viewer discretion is advised
Talk about self-care gone wrong!
READ: Cardi B apologises after getting slammed for disrespecting Hindu culture
IMAGE CREDIT: Twitter/Julietteandraj
Catch up with moments from the latest edition of Darren, Keri, and Sky below:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 16 minutes ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 57 minutes ago