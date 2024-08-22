Video: Just another parking bay problem

We don't know how we feel about this because this driver has a point, but perhaps his approach needs some work...

We don't know how we feel about this because this driver has a point, but perhaps his approach needs some work...

If there is ever a topic that deserves a drama series, it has to be parking. The drama that ensues when drivers park badly can indeed be frustrating. Sadly, some drivers aren't bothered by their inflictions and are not taught how to practice common courtesy. Being decent doesn't cost anything, but some people are so self-absorbed that they cannot think outside their bubble. We know that there are good and bad drivers on our roads, but adding to any stereotype doesn't change the situation; it might add stress to an already stressful situation. Some time ago, petrol attendants shared who they believed were the worst drivers... A driver shared his frustration over a fellow driver who parked close to him, so close that he was unable to get into the driver's seat without severely hitting their door.

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok. Please keep in mind that this video contains profanity and is not good for sensitive viewers. Please also note that we do not advocate for the views of this content producer.

Let's unpack this. First, we can understand how frustrating it might be to return to your car and see this, but there's a fine line between being frustrated and letting things go. He could've done nothing to change this situation as he had to return to work, but other drivers commented that their pettiness would have them wait for the driver. Nowhere in the video did he explain how he knew it was a female driver. As much as the driver could've centralised their vehicle to give the neighbouring drivers a fair amount of space to get into their cars, these parking bays looked relatively narrow. Many people suggested that the solution to avoiding having parking bay drama is to park further away from the entrance of the place you were visiting; this way, you don't have to deal with this sort of parking negligence.

Supplied

Image Courtesy of TikTok