All you need to know about SA’s first electric minibus taxi

South Africa’s transport sector is undergoing an exciting transformation with the launch of the eKamva, the country's first electric minibus taxi. Spearheaded by GoMetro and backed by a consortium of innovative partners, the eKamva promises to revolutionise urban commuting.

This 15-seater electric taxi is designed to cover over 200km on a single charge, offering fast charging capabilities of 75 minutes with a 60kW DC charger or slow overnight charging in 10 hours. The real game-changer lies in the potential cost savings. Depending on fuel prices and taxi routes, the eKamva could save between 40-70% on running costs compared to traditional vehicles.

With South Africa’s taxi industry consuming a staggering two-billion tonnes of fuel annually and contributing around 30-million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) could drastically reduce the environmental footprint of the sector. The eKamva is currently undergoing homologation, ensuring it meets local safety standards. Extensive testing has been carried out on existing taxi routes in Stellenbosch, supported by an expert team from Stellenbosch University.

Research indicates that replacing traditional taxis with electric ones will reduce emissions by 13.7 tonnes per vehicle annually, all while contributing to cleaner air and improved community health.

GoMetro is also developing charging hubs across South Africa, starting in Century City and Stellenbosch, paving the way for a widespread EV transition.

With fewer breakdowns, lower maintenance costs, and a longer lifespan, EVs like the eKamva offer a sustainable, cost-effective solution to the country’s transport challenges.

