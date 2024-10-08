SEE: South African waitress reveals her earnings

Being a waitron at a restaurant is often an underappreciated job, and many waiters rely on tips to make up the larger portion of their salary.

After the controversy at Babel restaurant in Pretoria, where staff were alleged to have been victims of unfair and exploitative labour practices, restaurants in South Africa have been scrutinised to ensure that they follow labour laws.

Luckily, it seems that not all servers rely on minimal income and exploitative working environments.

One TikToker, who is allegedly a waitress at the famous family restaurant Spur, recently took to the online video-sharing platform to share how much she earns.

"Me as a waitress after my 14 hours shift," she captioned the short clip which shows her bank balances over the past few months.

In the video, @_sharonzondi shared screenshots of her bank balances, revealing that she made a whopping R20,176 in June 2024.

In August, she managed to make over R17,000, and in September, her earnings were just below R10,000.

She also wrote in her caption along with the video, "Please tip waitresses and waiters."

Watch here: