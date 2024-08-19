Giant African Rock Python pays unexpected visit to guests at KZN Lodge

Guests staying at Phinda's Zuka Lodge in northern KwaZulu Natal were surprised to see an uninvited holidaymaker on the lodge's outside deck last week.

Described as being "set amongst the densely wooded Zuka Hills of Phinda Private Game Reserve, studded with aloes and overlooking a small private pan, lies Phinda Zuka Lodge...", the lodge is home to the Big Five, 436 bird species, and is said to be home to a diversified wildlife. (AndBeyond.com)

A TikToker named @Nombeva captured the moment guests and staff witnessed a Giant African Rock Python slither underneath an outdoor table.