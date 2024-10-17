Pat Lambie on East Coast Breakfast: A birthday, fan Q&A, and R5,000 prize

The former Hollywoodbets Sharks player and an icon in South African rugby was in the studio to share life advice, celebrate his birthday, and engage with fans.

This morning was an exciting one as East Coast Breakfast welcomed none other than the legendary Pat Lambie.

Sky Tshabalala kicked off the show by welcoming Lambie, who despite a hiccup with phone numbers, joined the show to much excitement. Listeners were eager to ask Lambie all sorts of questions and the segment turned into an engaging and lively exchange.

The show became a special affair when the team celebrated Lambie's birthday live on air as the team sang for the rugby legend before presenting him with a gift!

Listeners called in with various questions and Lambie was more than happy to assist. From solving printer connectivity issues to sharing his favourite method for poaching eggs, with a bit of humour and vinegar, Pat's down-to-earth persona shone through.

He also provided some off-beat yet thoughtful advice on matching tiles to blinds and tackling blocked drains.

The highlight was perhaps the Pat’s Stack game where Tanya, a lucky listener, won R5,000 by correctly answering questions all about Pat Lambie. Her impressive knowledge of Lambie’s career and personal life left a few jaws on the floor!