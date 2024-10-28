Moses Mabhida Stadium to get multi-million rand face-lift

The eThekwini Municipality recently announced upgrades to the Moses Mabhida Stadium that seem quite exciting. The stadium is getting a spectacular makeover to solidify its position as the go-to destination for major sporting events.

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba led a walkabout last week as he shared some of the plans for the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

He says the Council approved a R236-million rehabilitation of the stadium a few months ago.

The stadium was built ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Some of its features, like the popular sky car on the facility's arch, have been out of use for years.

Engineering manager Daniel Ryding says it's important to get the ride up and running again.

"It is for this reason that as part of the refurbishment, we will be introducing the following new features to make the stadium a premier tourist destination," said eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba.