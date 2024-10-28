Moses Mabhida Stadium to get multi-million rand face-lift
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
New attractions and upgrades will soon transform Moses Mabhida into a world-class sports and adventure venue.
The eThekwini Municipality recently announced upgrades to the Moses Mabhida Stadium that seem quite exciting.
The stadium is getting a spectacular makeover to solidify its position as the go-to destination for major sporting events.
eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba led a walkabout last week as he shared some of the plans for the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
He says the Council approved a R236-million rehabilitation of the stadium a few months ago.
The stadium was built ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
Some of its features, like the popular sky car on the facility's arch, have been out of use for years.
Engineering manager Daniel Ryding says it's important to get the ride up and running again.
"It is for this reason that as part of the refurbishment, we will be introducing the following new features to make the stadium a premier tourist destination," said eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba.
The refurbishment will see the addition of a new swing, a zip line, and more accessibility for those with disabilities.
Some of the additions include:
New Viewing Platform with a 60% increase in floor area, cantilevered glass floor for “Air Walk” experience.
New Sky Car with increased travel time and accessible to people with disabilities.
New Big Swing with improved access to the launch platform.
New Zip Line which ends at the People’s Park for after-adventure refreshments.
Compression Ring Walk which provides panoramic views with a sea-facing bungee jump option.
Main image credit: ECR / Supplied
