ECR’s Season of Sharing telethon brings hope to thousands!

This festive season, KwaZulu-Natal has once again demonstrated its extraordinary generosity, raising an incredible R 1,153,160 during East Coast Radio’s Big Favour: Season of Sharing Telethon on 6 December.

In partnership with Pick n Pay, this year’s telethon has exceeded all expectations, providing vital support to thousands of families facing hunger across KZN. Each hamper, filled with nutritious essentials such as rice, oil, canned goods, and fresh produce, will help sustain families for up to six weeks. But the impact doesn’t stop there.

This year, we’ve once again included fruit and vegetable seeds in every hamper, empowering recipients with the tools and knowledge to grow their own food and create sustainable sources of nutrition for the future.

East Coast Radio Managing Director Mzuvele Mthethwa expressed his appreciation for the success of the campaign. "This year’s Season of Sharing initiative has once again shown us the power of community and collaboration. We have witnessed an outpouring of support from our listeners, partners, and businesses, all working together to uplift families most in need. It’s heartening to know that every contribution, no matter how big or small, will have a lasting impact on those who are most vulnerable. As we look forward to the future, we are committed to growing this initiative and ensuring that even more families benefit from the love and generosity that defines KwaZulu-Natal."