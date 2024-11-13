Season of Sharing: Feeding smiles with YOU

For many, the holiday season is a time of joy, but for countless families across KwaZulu-Natal, it’s a season of worry.

With school feeding programmes on hold, thousands of children face empty plates instead of festive meals.

Did you know that more than two-million South Africans go to bed hungry each day? This December, we’re calling on you to help change that.

The ECR Big Favour Season of Sharing campaign has joined hands with Pick n Pay to provide food hampers to hundreds of KZN families in need.

These hampers, filled with essentials and fresh vegetables, can sustain a family for up to six weeks. We will also include fruit and vegetable seeds in these hampers that will empower these families to create their own sources of food.

Last year, the campaign fed over 600 families, serving more than 165,000 meals, and with your help, we can reach even more this year.

Donate via The Big Favour payment tab or call 087 087 9495 on 6 December to pledge and make a difference.

No amount is too small. Every cent goes toward bringing warmth, filling plates, and brightening smiles. Let’s make a difference together.

Banking Details:

Bank: First National Bank

Branch: Gateway

Account Number: 622 224 28337

This festive season, let’s share hope, nourishment, and the true spirit of giving