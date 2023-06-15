 South African prisoners using TikTok to livestream on the rise
Updated | By East Coast Radio

The content online leaves not much to the imagination when it comes to prison life...

Prisoner videoing himself next to a guard
Prisoner videoing himself next to a guard/TikTok Screenshot/@culturecollector

There has always been an image that is portrayed when it comes to prison. 

And with the recent Thabo Bester proceedings, there's not much that has been left to the imagination. 

In support of that claim, the amount of prisoners that have come out on TikTok with their livestreams and posts has left many South Africans feeling uneasy. 

And this recent post by firearms expert and Action Society director, Ian Cameron, has peaked a viral reaction from social media users. 

Check out his post below, calling out the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola. 

Courtesy of Twitter

With the rise in livestreams, it makes one wonder what sort of control or lack thereof occurs inside correctional services. 

Check out a video posted to social media by a prisoner. The shocking part of this one is the guard actually engaging in the video. 

Courtesy of TikTok

@culturecollecter In South Africa 🇿🇦, Prisoners can go live on Instagram & Tiktok 📲😅 #culturecollecter #culturecollecters #southafrica #prisoners #jail #funnyvideos #viraltiktok #fyp ♬ original sound - CultureCollecter

East Coast Radio

Image Courtesy of TikTok

