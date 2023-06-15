South African prisoners using TikTok to livestream on the rise

The content online leaves not much to the imagination when it comes to prison life...

The content online leaves not much to the imagination when it comes to prison life...

There has always been an image that is portrayed when it comes to prison. And with the recent Thabo Bester proceedings, there's not much that has been left to the imagination. In support of that claim, the amount of prisoners that have come out on TikTok with their livestreams and posts has left many South Africans feeling uneasy.

Read more: Police union against project that cuts work days

And this recent post by firearms expert and Action Society director, Ian Cameron, has peaked a viral reaction from social media users. Check out his post below, calling out the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola. Courtesy of Twitter.

Receiving increasing reports of convicts doing live-streaming on TikTok etc from prison. We know things are messed up, but every day I become more aware that criminals in South Africa have more rights than law-abiding citizens. @RonaldLamola your incompetence is remarkable. pic.twitter.com/GKhEeaC4e2 — Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) June 11, 2023

Hmm isn’t internet a human right these days? Wonder what the policy is since we are in the age of technology. Imagine having no internet in jail - what will one do with themselves? — NMM (@2670hxkM) June 11, 2023

I had a family relative who was been in prison since the 90's and he had WhatsApp — Njabulo Mpeoa (@NjabuloMpeoa) June 11, 2023

And that is one reason why the crime stats are so high as they know that life in prison means you not a criminal-its no punishment ir acxountability for their crimes. Its a free holiday🤬 — Karel Vermeulen (@coachKarelV) June 12, 2023

With the rise in livestreams, it makes one wonder what sort of control or lack thereof occurs inside correctional services. Check out a video posted to social media by a prisoner. The shocking part of this one is the guard actually engaging in the video. Courtesy of TikTok.

For more from East Coast Radio

Follow us on social media: Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok