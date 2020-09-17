What’s the weirdest thing a guest has done at your house?

via GIPHY

Guests can sometimes be disrespectful or not know their place in someone else's house. Especially if they are long time friends or family members.

Read: The unwelcome guest: Dealing with relatives who arrive at your home unannounced

It's a foreign concept to some people that there is a way to conduct yourself when in someone else's house. Some guests just take full advantage of your niceness or hospitality. So much so they feel way too at "Home" in your own house and reprimanding an adult is such an awkward thing because they should know better.

One Facebook user shared with us what happened with one of their guests: