What’s the weirdest thing a guest has done at your house?
Updated | By Stacey & JSbu
Visiting people can always prove to be tricky because there's only so much you can do at someone else's house. You also have to more respectful in terms of what they eat, watch on TV, noise levels, and sleeping time.
Guests can sometimes be disrespectful or not know their place in someone else's house. Especially if they are long time friends or family members.
It's a foreign concept to some people that there is a way to conduct yourself when in someone else's house. Some guests just take full advantage of your niceness or hospitality. So much so they feel way too at "Home" in your own house and reprimanding an adult is such an awkward thing because they should know better.
One Facebook user shared with us what happened with one of their guests:
Puked on my toilet floor and toilet and did not clean
- Carla Smith Ash
If that's not horrific enough, then we don't know what is?!
Another Facebook listener said:
They walked straight through the door, as he was greeting, chit-chatting, to the fridge, took and 🍎, rinsed it sat down and on the conversation went..... Lalela.....the horror in our faces 🙊
- Nontokozo Gumede
How do people feel this comfortable?
So, KZN, we want to know from you, what’s the weirdest thing a guest has done at your house?
Listen to the podcast to hear what KZN had to say:
