VOTE: What word should be banned for the rest of 2024?

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

The Great Debate is on with Stacey and J Sbu! Which word has to go? Find out here...

The word "Ban" with an x
Last year, we yeeted the word yeet out of our vocabulary... oops.

This year we're doing it again! It's time to have The Great Debate with Stacey and J Sbu. Be honest now, is there a word that irks you beyond measure? A word that you've heard a hundred times in 2024 that has you saying, "enough now"? From "yapping" to "rizz", there are some unique words that perhaps we need to bid farewell to... or at least try.

J Sbu has shared the words that he wishes would vanish from the world: 

"Very demure, very mindful" 

It all started with the phrase "very demure, very mindful" having surged in popularity on TikTok. Originally conceived as a satirical commentary on traditional femininity, the trend began with content creator Jools Lebron, who cheekily critiqued the way women present themselves in professional settings. Since then, people cannot stop using this trendy phrase. 

While we await the incredible insight from KZN and a predicted bite back from Stacey Norman, make sure to TUNE IN at 15:00 to share your word. We would love to hear from you.

Image courtesy of canva

