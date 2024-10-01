VOTE: What word should be banned for the rest of 2024?

Last year, we yeeted the word yeet out of our vocabulary... oops.

This year we're doing it again! It's time to have The Great Debate with Stacey and J Sbu. Be honest now, is there a word that irks you beyond measure? A word that you've heard a hundred times in 2024 that has you saying, "enough now"? From "yapping" to "rizz", there are some unique words that perhaps we need to bid farewell to... or at least try.

Read More: If KZN was a word, it would be...

J Sbu has shared the words that he wishes would vanish from the world: