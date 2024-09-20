Snow has been spotted! Underberg, KZN blanketed in snow
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Stay warm and prepare for the weather ahead this weekend.
In the latest weather news, a cold snap is currently lingering around KZN. Snow has officially graced us with its presence in Underberg, KZN, and the excitement is palpable!
With stunning white landscapes and a winter wonderland vibe, this is a sight many have been waiting for.
If you’re curious about what it looks like, you can catch glimpses of the beautiful snow-covered scenery online or from locals who are sharing their frosty photos.
The snow isn't just limited to Underberg; nearby areas such as Fable Height Snow and Bosch Hook are also experiencing flurries, as reported by @whatsondurban.
This rare winter phenomenon is bringing joy to residents and visitors alike, but it’s essential to enjoy this beauty with caution. Take a look at this post:
As we embrace the snowy weather, it’s crucial to stay informed about safety precautions. Starting today, a level 2 weather warning has been issued for damaging winds and waves between Port Edward and Kosi Bay.
More significantly, a level 6 warning has been declared for disruptive snowfall over the southwestern parts of the province, indicating potential hazards due to heavy snow accumulation.
These alerts serve as a reminder of the unpredictability of winter weather and the need to stay safe.
Read More: KZN disaster teams on alert after intense weather warnings
Stay warm, enjoy the snow, and remember to keep safe as you navigate the late winter weather this weekend!
🌨️🌧️Weather outlook for Friday & Saturday, 20 - 21 September 2024.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2024
Cloudy, wet & cold to very cold weather conditions are expected over the central and eastern areas, with snow over the high lying grounds of the Eastern Cape & KZN. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/3ltSKBMxXe
Here are some important tips on how to travel safely:
- Increase your safe following distance by an extra 5 – 6 seconds.
- Reduce your speed. This will help you navigate large water puddles and potential hidden debris on flooded roadways.
- Make sure that your headlights are switched on.
- Take note of trees, power lines, and street poles whilst driving.
- Be cautious of any pedestrians, cyclists, motorcycles, and animals whilst driving in such harsh weather conditions.
- If you can, delay your trip until the heavy rainfall subsides.
- Buckle up!
- Drive only when you need to. Otherwise, please stay at home.
Sources and information from the South African Weather Services and Arrive Alive.
