 Snow has been spotted! Underberg, KZN blanketed in snow
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Stay warm and prepare for the weather ahead this weekend.

Snow in KZN
Snow in KZN / X

In the latest weather news, a cold snap is currently lingering around KZN. Snow has officially graced us with its presence in Underberg, KZN, and the excitement is palpable! 

With stunning white landscapes and a winter wonderland vibe, this is a sight many have been waiting for.

If you’re curious about what it looks like, you can catch glimpses of the beautiful snow-covered scenery online or from locals who are sharing their frosty photos.

The snow isn't just limited to Underberg; nearby areas such as Fable Height Snow and Bosch Hook are also experiencing flurries, as reported by @whatsondurban.

This rare winter phenomenon is bringing joy to residents and visitors alike, but it’s essential to enjoy this beauty with caution. Take a look at this post:  

As we embrace the snowy weather, it’s crucial to stay informed about safety precautions. Starting today, a level 2 weather warning has been issued for damaging winds and waves between Port Edward and Kosi Bay.

More significantly, a level 6 warning has been declared for disruptive snowfall over the southwestern parts of the province, indicating potential hazards due to heavy snow accumulation.

These alerts serve as a reminder of the unpredictability of winter weather and the need to stay safe.

Stay warm, enjoy the snow, and remember to keep safe as you navigate the late winter weather this weekend!

ECR WEATHER

Here are some important tips on how to travel safely:

  • Increase your safe following distance by an extra 5 – 6 seconds.
  • Reduce your speed. This will help you navigate large water puddles and potential hidden debris on flooded roadways. 
  • Make sure that your headlights are switched on. 
  • Take note of trees, power lines, and street poles whilst driving. 
  • Be cautious of any pedestrians, cyclists, motorcycles, and animals whilst driving in such harsh weather conditions.
  • If you can, delay your trip until the heavy rainfall subsides.
  • Buckle up!
  • Drive only when you need to. Otherwise, please stay at home.

Sources and information from the South African Weather Services and Arrive Alive.

Do you have any pictures to share? Email us [email protected]

