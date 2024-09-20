Snow has been spotted! Underberg, KZN blanketed in snow

In the latest weather news, a cold snap is currently lingering around KZN. Snow has officially graced us with its presence in Underberg, KZN, and the excitement is palpable!

With stunning white landscapes and a winter wonderland vibe, this is a sight many have been waiting for.

If you’re curious about what it looks like, you can catch glimpses of the beautiful snow-covered scenery online or from locals who are sharing their frosty photos.

The snow isn't just limited to Underberg; nearby areas such as Fable Height Snow and Bosch Hook are also experiencing flurries, as reported by @whatsondurban.

This rare winter phenomenon is bringing joy to residents and visitors alike, but it’s essential to enjoy this beauty with caution. Take a look at this post: