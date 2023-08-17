 Saskia Hockly is making waves in canoeing and lifesaving
Saskia Hockly is making waves in canoeing and lifesaving

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu/ Nick Tatham

This lifesaving legend is paving the way for young girls...

Saskia Hockly is making waves in KZN lifesaving
Saskia Hockly is making waves in KZN lifesaving/ supplied

Young uMdloti star Saskia Hockly continues to make waves across canoeing and lifesaving as she looks to add to her already impressive list of international medals.

The multiple surfski world champion and multiple marathon world championship medallist will be back in action on the international stage at the upcoming ICF Canoe Marathon World Championships in Denmark in a few weeks' time.

Celebrating women in sport, Nick Tatham chatted to Saskia Hockly about her very bright future. Listen here:

A young and up-and-coming world beater is another addition to the already strong women's paddling pipeline in KZN and South Africa.

Nick Tatham welcomes this local athlete to the East Coast Radio studio. 

Saskia Hockly ECR
Saskia Hockly ECR / supplied

