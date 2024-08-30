How to survive next week with Stacey and J Sbu

Making a conscious choice to do the least on a Monday...

I do 'Bare Minimum Mondays' and it was life changing - ECR listener

Let's face it... Monday's suck. However, Stacey and J Sbu reckon that they have cracked the code to getting a jumpstart on the week.

So what exactly is 'Bare Minimum Monday'? It's exactly what it sounds like... doing the bare minimum on Mondays, essentially a form of quiet quitting. This trend encourages employees to do the minimum required work on Monday. By lowering expectations, you can feel less anxious on Sunday evenings and less overwhelmed on Monday mornings. Plus, you can ease into the week without feeling overwhelmed and overworked. Entrepreneur.com shares: "'Bare minimum Mondays' means only what needs to be done to get through the day, Mayes said, including not scheduling meetings and doing more 'creative' tasks, and focusing on self-care." Read More: People are "silently quitting" because of this new TikTok trend... Watch TikToker @itsmarisajo give us the full rundown on the matter:

As shared by the Queen of the bare minimum gang, kick-staring the week on a more chilled note will ultimately lead to a week of success. Just with any new lifestyle hack, the internet is divided. Mayes has received much criticism as she uses her platform to promote her little luscious life. People have been calling her a "lazy, unmotivated person who lacks worth ethic". "If being called lazy is the price I have to pay to be happier, healthier, and more productive overall—I'll take it," she wrote in response to the criticism. Read More: "If Beyoncé wants me to quit my job, I’m quitting my job" Here's a day in the life of the instigator of the bare minimum gang:

