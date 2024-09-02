How to stream East Coast Radio from abroad
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Here's how you can stay in the loop with East Coast Radio - no matter where you are!
'Do you even stream, bro?'
Distance is no longer a barrier to enjoying your favourite radio shows. Whether you’re lounging on the sun-drenched beaches of Bali, skiing down the slopes in Switzerland, or exploring the bustling streets of Tokyo, you can still stay in touch with your favourite radio station. East Coast Radio is making it easier than ever for you to tune in from around the globe and be part of the action.
Today, we’re thrilled to welcome two dedicated listeners from Switzerland live on air with Stacey and J Sbu! It’s not every day that we get to connect with some of you who live so far away, and we couldn’t be more excited to have them with us.
These Swiss listeners, originally from Richards Bay, have been avid followers of East Coast Radio. They’ll be sharing their unique perspectives, experiences, and perhaps even a bit of Swiss flair with our listeners.
TUNE IN from 4pm to catch this moment with Stacey and J Sbu
How to Stream East Coast Radio from anywhere:
Streaming East Coast Radio is a breeze. All you need is an internet connection and a device to access our live broadcasts. Here’s how you can tune in from abroad:
Listen on the FM
The first option is to listen to us on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 96.6 FM on your radio.
Frequencies for East Coast Radio in KZN
If you’re having trouble finding us, we’re here to take that stress away. Below are our frequencies for various areas in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN):
Donnybrook 95.9
Durban (Alverstone) 94
Durban North 95.7
Eshowe 96.6
Glencoe (Dundee) 96.3
Greytown 94.9
Harrismith 96.3, 94.2 or 96.9
Kokstad 94.2
Ladysmith 94.2
Matatiele 94.7
Mooiriver 95.4
Newcastle 96.9
Nongoma 96.1
Pietermaritzburg 94.6
Port Shepstone 94.5
The Bluff 95.2
Ubombo 95.6
Vryheid 94.4
Richards Bay 96.6
Listen through the East Coast Radio App
Did you know that East Coast Radio has a FREE app? Well, what are you waiting for? Go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and download it now!
Our app not only has the latest news, interviews, and memorable moments, but you can also listen to ECR and East Coast Gold LIVE.
Listen to East Coast Radio Online
If you’re missing out on East Coast Radio, we have a “Listen Live” section on our website. Click here to access it.
Where can I use the Listen Live link?
If you’re connected to the internet, you’re connected to us! East Coast Radio can be streamed online from your smartphone, laptop, iPad, tablet or PC.
Amazon Alexa and Google Home
Yes, you can! ECR is available on both Amazon Alexa and Google Home. If you’re curious as to how to listen to us live, we’re here to help.
Google Home
Simply say "Hey Google, play East Coast Radio live stream".
Amazon Alexa
On Alexa, enable the skill, then ask Alexa: "Alexa, play East Coast Radio.”
ECR on DStv and OpenView
If you’re missing us at home and you have DSTV or OpenView, finding us is simple!
DStv
On your audio bouquet search for channel 835.
OpenViewSwitch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and head over to channel 606.
Windows Media Player
If you want to use Windows Media Player to listen to East Coast Radio, these are the requirements:
For flash stream, please install Adobe Flash Player at http://www.adobe.com/products/flashplayer
Supported Operating System: Microsoft Windows & MAC.
Supported Browsers: Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera, Google Chrome, and Safari.
Please remember to check your volume setting before trying to access the stream.
Enough dedicated Internet bandwidth is required to receive the stream - 32kbps is required for the stream.
If you’re on WhatsApp and are interested in being the first to know the most about ECR, this is what to do:
- Open WhatsApp
- Select 'Updates' on the bottom left of your screen
- Look for 'Channels'
- Click the '+' button next to ‘Channels’
- Type ‘East Coast Radio’ in the search bar
- Click the '+' button next to ‘East Coast Radio’
- Just like that, you’re in the know of all things ECR!
Remember, we are verified so you’ll see a green circle with a white checkmark in it.
More on East Coast Radio:
