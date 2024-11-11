A look into the last Summer Body Bootcamp of 2024

East Coast Radio and Flora wrapped up the year in style with an amazing Summer Body Bootcamp over the weekend.

We have just wrapped up the final East Coast Radio Summer Body Bootcamp of 2024 with Flora and wow, what a day!

The popular event sold out in a flash, drawing fitness lovers from all over KZN to soak up the sun and work up a sweat at Chris Saunders Park. On Saturday, 9 November, the park was packed with energy, excitement, and fun.

Stacey Norman led the charge, while J Sbu brought the beats at the DJ booth, making it a morning no one will forget.

From Zumba to Yoga, our incredible instructors kept everyone moving, with dance breaks, giveaways, and non-stop fun in between!

ECR listeners went home with goodie bags, prizes, and plenty of memories. A big thank you goes out to our main sponsor, Flora! We would also like to extend our gratitude to Sir Fruit, McCafe, La Vita Spa, and Gilnokie.

Check out this clip to relive the magic:

Image courtesy of ECR