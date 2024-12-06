One for the superfans like Mike V: A deep dive into 'Spud'
Updated | By Mike V
John van de Ruit joins Mike V to discuss 'Spud: The Reunion', the much-awaited sequel to his hit series. Mike, a lifelong 'Spud' fan, also challenges John in a fun Spud-off trivia battle!
John van de Ruit joins Mike V to discuss 'Spud: The Reunion', the much-awaited sequel to his hit series. Mike, a lifelong 'Spud' fan, also challenges John in a fun Spud-off trivia battle!
When one of South Africa's most beloved authors, John van de Ruit, stops by East Coast Radio, you know it’s going to be a conversation for the Weekend Breakfast Hall of Fame.
Recently, during his press tour for 'Spud: The Reunion', the much-awaited continuation of his iconic 'Spud' series, he had a chance to chat with none other than Mike V - host of Weekend Breakfast. Mike V is no stranger to the 'Spud' universe. As a lifelong fan, he couldn’t pass up the chance to dive deep into the latest addition to the series, which picks up a decade after the events of 'Spud: The Madness Continues'.
“I read Spud on a continuous loop for about 10 years. It’s one of the most significant influences of my life,” Mike admitted. “I’m not usually one to get starstruck, but meeting John was a full-on fanboy moment for me.”
In this exclusive podcast, die-hard fans can expect answers to their most burning questions as we return to the unnamed elite boarding school nestled in the KZN Midlands. To add to the fun, Mike puts John to the test in a Spud-off trivia challenge to see whose knowledge of the series reigns supreme—host or author? Take a listen:
Spud has become more than just a book series. It’s a cultural phenomenon that has captured the hearts of readers, old and new. With the release of Spud: The Reunion, John van de Ruit continues to inspire, entertain, and offer fans a nostalgic journey back to a world that feels both timeless and relevant.
Read More: Spud II: The Madness Continues
I can't remember delighting in a Spud novel more than this one. I hope you relish this return as much as I did, although I predict you’ll never view school reunions in quite the same way again.
- John van de Ruit
Show's Stories
-
One for the superfans like Mike V: A deep dive into 'Spud'
John van de Ruit joins Mike V to discuss 'Spud: The Reunion', the much-a...Mike V 2 hours ago
-
Durban liquor store's hilarious 'No Credit' sign
A classic home-made sign that provides all the entertainment but lays do...Danny Guselli 12 hours ago