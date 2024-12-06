One for the superfans like Mike V: A deep dive into 'Spud'

When one of South Africa's most beloved authors, John van de Ruit, stops by East Coast Radio, you know it’s going to be a conversation for the Weekend Breakfast Hall of Fame.



Recently, during his press tour for 'Spud: The Reunion', the much-awaited continuation of his iconic 'Spud' series, he had a chance to chat with none other than Mike V - host of Weekend Breakfast. Mike V is no stranger to the 'Spud' universe. As a lifelong fan, he couldn’t pass up the chance to dive deep into the latest addition to the series, which picks up a decade after the events of 'Spud: The Madness Continues'.

“I read Spud on a continuous loop for about 10 years. It’s one of the most significant influences of my life,” Mike admitted. “I’m not usually one to get starstruck, but meeting John was a full-on fanboy moment for me.”

In this exclusive podcast, die-hard fans can expect answers to their most burning questions as we return to the unnamed elite boarding school nestled in the KZN Midlands. To add to the fun, Mike puts John to the test in a Spud-off trivia challenge to see whose knowledge of the series reigns supreme—host or author? Take a listen:

