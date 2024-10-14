Why fishing bag and size limits matter
Updated | By ECR Podcasts & Vinesh Soogreem
Ever wondered why there are fishing rules?
Fishing regulations, like bag and size limits, are crucial in protecting our marine life and ensuring sustainable fishing practices.
These rules are designed to prevent species decline by allowing fish to breed and replenish populations before being caught.
In the latest Angler News SA Expert Series episode, we explore why these regulations matter, the challenges in enforcing them, and the serious consequences when ignored.
Rob Kyle (pictured below), Senior Aquarist at the South African Association for Marine Biological Research - including Oceanographic Research Institute (ORI) - joins Vinesh Soogreem to explain the science behind size limits.
He also talks about the impact of commercial trawlers versus recreational fishing and the reasoning behind the closed Shad season. Listen below.
Meet your host, Vinesh Soogreem!
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future," reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the 90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.
